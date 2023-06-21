Keep Victoria Beautiful has received two $2,000 donations from Centerline Technologies and Tejas Production Services & Solidus in support of KVB’s programs that help to beautify the community and foster civic pride.
KVB’s programs are supported by community volunteers and through grants and donations that help to fund cleanup equipment, educational materials and beautification grants, among other needs.
“We’re so thankful that these businesses have chosen to invest in our community,” said Christy Youker, assistant director of Environmental Services and executive director of Keep Victoria Beautiful. “Their support will help us to grow our beautification efforts and to demonstrate to grant makers that KVB has strong community backing.”
The donations qualify both businesses as Founders under KVB’s membership/partnership program that is designed to recognize local businesses and individuals who provide monetary support for KVB’s initiatives.
Memberships cost $25 per year for an individual or $50 for a family. Members receive a T-shirt, a certificate and an invitation to KVB’s annual membership appreciation event.
KVB also offers corporate partnerships at the following levels:
- Bronze: $250-499
- Silver: $500-999
- Gold: $1,000-1,999
- Founder: $2,000
Information about memberships and partnerships can be found at www.victoriatx.gov/kvb.
Whether residents choose to become members or not, Youker encouraged all residents to participate in community beautification by volunteering. KVB hosts citywide and neighborhood cleanups several times a year, in addition to providing materials and support for privately organized cleanups.
“Community support and community engagement is truly the backbone of everything that we do,” Youker said.
To sign up to be notified of cleanups, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb.