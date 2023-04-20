Keep Victoria Beautiful receives $2,000 grant from LyondellBasell

Keep Victoria Beautiful has received a $2,000 donation from LyondellBasell to be used for beautification grants.
“LyondellBasell was one of our founding donors that made this initiative possible, and we are grateful for their continued support,” said Christy Youker, assistant director of Environmental Services and executive director of Keep Victoria Beautiful.
KVB offers grants to local businesses and community organizations for beautification projects. The grant program is fully funded by donors.
Since its inception last year, the program has helped to fund landscaping projects at Victoria Christian Assistance Ministries and the University of Houston-Victoria.
With the additional support from LyondellBasell, Keep Victoria Beautiful is increasing its maximum grant amount to $1,000.
Grants above $500 require a 50% match. In-kind donations and labor may be used for the match.
Potential projects include but are not limited to:
- Theme, cultural or educational gardens
- Landscaping using drought-tolerant, freeze-resistant native plants
- Removal and prevention of graffiti and litter
- Other exterior improvements, such as painting or installing planters
To apply for a grant and view complete guidelines, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb.
For more information, contact Youker at 361-485-3230 or cyouker@victoriatx.gov.