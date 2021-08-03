Keep Victoria Beautiful will host its first citywide cleanup on Sep. 25.
Student groups, local businesses, congregations and interested individuals are invited to attend the Fall Sweep. The clean up will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sep. 25 and is expected to last for two hours.
“We want this to be our biggest cleanup yet,” said Christy Youker, city of Victoria environmental and beautification coordinator. “Regardless of your group size, and even if you don’t have a group, we encourage you to come out and make a difference.”
To register for the event, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb. Volunteers will meet at the Target parking lot, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, and other locations that will be determined based on the number of registrations.
Keep Victoria Beautiful will provide donuts and cleaning supplies, including safety vests.
Youker hopes that hosting a cleanup across Victoria will bring residents together and spark interest in the cleanups that KVB hosts year-round.
“We’re trying to cultivate a sense of pride and empower residents to take responsibility for their community,” Youker said.
Residents can visit victoriatx.gov/kvb to request assistance with organizing a cleanup at a specific time and place (KVB Clean Sweep), ask to be matched with an event (KVB Spruce Up) or sign up for the general volunteer list to be notified of future cleanups.
For more information about KVB and the Fall Sweep, contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3230 or email Youker at cyouker@victoriatx.gov.
