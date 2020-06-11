Kimberlite Homes' custom home at 499 Dayspring Lake Trail in Capstone Estates in Victoria was named best of show in the 2020 Crossroads Builders Association Parade of Homes.
The show includes 15 homes in the Crossroads area built by area homebuilders.
The home, which competed in the Category III level for homes larger than 3,101 square feet, was also voted best kitchen, bath, interior finishings, floor plan, craftsmanship, exterior design, landscaping, outdoor space, furnishings, and tied for favorite feature, a vanishing wall in the game room.
The attendees of the 2020 Parade of Homes will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award during the Parade of Homes on the back of their ticket. The people’s choice award and the best of show are the two most distinguished and sought after awards by the homebuilders, according to a news release from the Builders Association.
This year, the homes were judged in three divisions, determined by the living square footage of each home - Division I, 2,200 square feet or less; Division II, 2,201 to 3,100 square feet; Division III: 3,101 or more square feet.
Also winning were:
- Best Kitchen - Category I, JW Moore Construction, 801 Whispering Oaks, Oak Colony, Victoria; Category II, RCR Homes, 603 S. William St. in downtown Victoria.
- Best Bath - Category I, JW Moore Construction, 801 Whispering Oaks; Category II, RCR Homes, 603 S. William St.
- Best interior finishings - Category I: JW Moore Construction, 801 Whispering Oaks; Category II, RCR Homes, 603 S. William St.
- Best floor plan - Category I: JW Moore Construction, 801 Whispering Oaks; Category II, RCR Homes, 603 S. William St.
- Best craftsmanship - Category I, JW Moore Construction, 801 Whispering Oaks; Category II, RCR Homes, 603 S. William St.
- Best Exterior Design - Category I, Rohe Builders, 82 Bay Club, Falcon Pointe Subdivision in Seadrift; Category II, RCR Homes, 603 S. William St.
- Best Landscaping - Category I, Rohe Builders, 82 Bay Club; Category II, Rokyta Custom Homes, 63 Padre Lane, Mission Oaks Subdivision.
- Best Outdoor Space - Category I, JW Moore Construction, 801 Whispering Oaks; Category II, RCR Homes, 603 S. William St.
- Best Furnishings - Category I, JW Moore Construction, 801 Whispering Oaks; Category II, Prokop Custom Homes, 45 Las Palmas, in Port O'Connor.
- Favorite Feature - Category I, JW Moore Construction, 801 Whispering Oaks for the continuous ceiling from living room to back porch; Category II, RCR Homes, 603 S. William St. for utility/mudd area; Category III, tie, JW Moore Construction, 8040 Farm-to-Market Road 1447 West, in Stratton, for the reclaimed wood features in the master bedroom.
Judges were from Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Houston.
This year’s Parade of Homes features an all new showcase of homes, this year’s hottest colors and trends and designs many have never seen before.
The final weekend of the Parade of Homes is 1-7 p.m. Friday; 1-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 to see all this year’s homes. Tickets may be purchased at the CBA office, at any of the parade homes, Hall Lighting & Design, Jung Tile & Granite, Kitchen & Bath Showplace, and at both locations of Sherwin Williams. Parade of Homes maps may be found at any of the participating homes or at crossroadsba.com/parade.
Visitors are encouraged to vote for Peoples Choice on the back of their tickets and register to win a large flat screen TV, courtesy of Cornerstone Properties or an under counter beverage center, courtesy of Ferguson Enterprises.
