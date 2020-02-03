Knights of Columbus Council 1329 is holding its annual Free Throw Competition at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at Our Lady of Victory Gym.
The shoot is open to boys and girls ages 9-14 (age as of Jan. 1).
Winners advance to the district shoot immediately after. Proof of age is required.
For more information, contact Jason Mikeska at 361-550-5990.
