The Koehler family reunion was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Family Center in Hallettsville on June 30.
B.R. Koehler opened the reunion with prayer and a barbecue chicken dinner was served, prepared by the Otto Cervenka family with other Koehler family members providing desserts. There were 46 family members present.
President Janet Cervenka recognized the oldest male, Totty Schulte, 88; oldest female, Geralene Schulte, 85; youngest male, Colby Jendrzey, 10; youngest female, Ashtyn Koehler, 4 months; newest married, Steven and Tracy Koehler, 10 years; longest married, Geralene and Totty Schulte, 63 years; and the person who traveled the farthest, Don Linder, Ponca City, Oklah.
