The Kozielski reunion of the descendants of Anton and Lucy Ficus Kozielski will be Sept. 22 at the Yorktown Fire Hall, 107 W. Main St., in Yorktown.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. The potluck meal will be served at noon. Members are asked to bring an item for the silent auction as well as any information to update the family history.
For more information, contact Karen Quillian at 210-788-6059 or Susan Knapp at 512-431-9365.
(0) comments
