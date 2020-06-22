The Kresta Family reunion, scheduled for July 26 at the Moravia Hall, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next reunion is planned for July 24, 2021.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Jim and Gloria Mills celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
- Correction: Eric Callaway on president's honor roll at Sam Houston State
- Correction: Victim of fatal crash on U.S. 87 was 38 years old
- Clarification: Scholars disagree about Henry David Thoreau's quote
- Correction: Port Lavaca must adhere to guidelines to receive FEMA funding
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 108 new cases brings Victoria County highest weekly spike since pandemic began
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal
- Murder warrant issued in shooting death
- Blotter: Woman robbed of $600
- Victoria Advocate names new general manager
- What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19?
- Presidio re-enactors honor victims of Goliad Massacre
- Halepaska's Bakery keeps recipes alive in new cookbook
- Family, friends remember man's passion for disc golf
- 2 GOP candidates for tax assessor-collector don't slow campaigns during pandemic
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (9)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (6)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Guest column: America’s love of freedom is unifying theme (6)
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (5)
Recent Comments
-
Rick Dockery said:Look, some people do not care how others may view those comments and what they represent. They feel proud of their heritage and they will fight to keep these things up. At this point, I’m just…
-
Mike Gomez said:Why not have a plaque on the back deploring the words at the dedication " The Texas-born Confederate general Felix H. Robertson reportedly told the crowd, “After all the why’s and wherefores a…
-
Mike Gomez said:
My favorite political adage” Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.