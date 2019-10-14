The Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society celebrated Czech Heritage Month with a social, a meal and an inspiring talk by Thadious Polasek on Sunday.
Polasek, a well-known authority on the Czech language and chair of the Czech Ex-Students Association at the University of Texas, urged the members to “save the Czech language in Texas.” He talked about the work of Saints Cyril and Methodius, who, in the 9th century, standardized the language by developing an alphabet that could be used to transcribe Old Church Slavonic, thus influencing the cultural development of all Slavs. He related how Czech gradually developed into a distinct language, how its use blossomed and declined through the centuries and how it eventually became the main language of the Czech Republic.
He noted that Blinn College, where he teaches Czech language classes online and at the Blinn-Schulenburg campus, is one of the few colleges in Texas to offer these classes for college credit and continuing education. This provides an important opportunity for many students to connect to their heritage. His message to the group was to “save the Czech language by speaking it.”
For more information about Czech language classes at Blinn College, visit blinn.edu/czech.
