Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society hears program on growing up Czech

The Lavaca County Czech Heritage Society met Jan. 12 at the KC Hall of Fame in Hallettsville.
August Janak, presented a program about growing up in a large Czech family near Hallettsville. He spoke about how customs have changed throughout the years.
He reminisced about attending a small country school in Sweet Home, picking cotton, making molasses, baling hay, caring for horses, milking cows and other bygone chores that were experienced by those who grew up in the 1930s, 40s and 50s.
President James Steffek gave an overview of LCCHS activities for 2020 including the CHS state membership meeting Nov. 14.
Kathleen Chovanetz spoke about plans for the Tarock Tournament scheduled for March 8 and Mark Hermes, manager of Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center, spoke about the Valentine Dinner and Piano Concert on Feb. 15.
The next meeting is scheduled at 2 p.m. April 5 at the KC Hall in Hallettsville.
All who are interested in Czech heritage and culture are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.