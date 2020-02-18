Lavaca County Retired School Personnel hear practice speeches

Lavaca County Retired School Personnel met Feb. 11 in the fellowship hall of the Hallettsville First United Methodist Church. Local FFA members Rylan Marak and Abigail Smith came to deliver and practice their speeches for upcoming competitions.
Rylan Marak, an eighth-grader at Hallettsville Junior High School, is a participant in the Commercial Steer Program. Abby Smith is participating in the public speaking competition and will compete in April. Abby’s topic, Eminent Domain, sparked many questions from the group. Abby is a senior at Hallettsville High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in biomedical sciences.
After the program, Sabrina Brauer, president, presided over the business meeting. Hostesses for the meeting were Sherrie Holland, Ann Mischer, Sarah Sralik and Rose Ann Flemmons.
Dick Nance, nominating committee, presented the slate of new officers for 2020-22. They are President Gina Pavlu, First Vice President David Smolik, Second Vice President Marcia Steffek, Secretary Beverly Nance and Treasurer Brenda Hull.
Judy Stridde discussed tax preparer scams to avoid, Dee Schierschwitz announced the top 3 members who reported volunteer hours: Nance with 2,153 hours, Gena Pavlu and Irene Cerny.
Delegates to the State Convention will be David Smolik, Brenda Hull and Gina Pavlu with Beverly Nance as alternate delegate.
The next meeting is March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.