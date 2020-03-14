The March 10 meeting of Lavaca County Retired School Personnel featured its own member, Dick Nance, who is now also a Texas Retired Teacher Association (TRTA) Board of Trustees member.
Brenda Hull introduced him.
Using a Power Point presentation, he explained that the main job of TRTA is to lobby for retired teachers. The association has a strong partnership with TRS and AMBA.
Less than a dozen people work for TRTA. Nine members serve on the board of which four are retired teachers, but all members have close family members in education.
He explained Senate Bill 12, passed June 2019 by the 86th Legislature, made the TRS pension fund actuarially sound from its three sources – active teachers, school districts, and the state.
In 2016 there were 394,000 retirees in Texas. In the last four years, that number has grown by 40,000. Healthcare claims amount to $4 billion.
The TRS Pension Fund, which is the 13th largest in the world is overseen by 191 external managers.
He also shared information about Tricot (TRS London), which increases the size and number of investment opportunities, which helps keep the pension fund able to accommodate the growing numbers of retirees.
Following the program, Sabrina Braeuer called the business meeting to order. She welcomed members and guest and recognized hostesses Pat Myers, Gaynell Chuddej, Jean Wheelis, Kay Hessong, Rida Chovanetz and Beverly Svetlik. Various committees gave their reports.
Delegates to the District Conference April 23, will be Gina Pavlu, David Smolik and Brenda Hull.
We invite all retired school employees to join our active group, which helps protect our pension and health care benefits, has interesting monthly programs and friendly members.
