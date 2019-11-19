As part of Veterans Day, Lavaca County Retired School Personnel heard a compelling account by Vietnam veteran Ron Ridgeway, a retired Marine POW.
He was injured in battle, thought to be dead, was buried in St. Louis National Cemetery, endured five years in the hell of various North Vietnam prisons including the notorious “Hanoi Hilton.” At the close of hostilities, he was freed and now lives in Hallettsville and works with various charitable organizations as well as being a VA counselor.
Lessons he shared were that everyone has an obligation to do something for this country.
He does not consider himself a hero but a survivor. We do not know what is in us until faced with bad situations, and then we discover whether we are a survivor or not.
President Sabrina Braeuer presided over the business meeting. David Smolik offered condolences to the family of Stephen Hunter. This being Foundation Month the group voted to donate $100 to the foundation as a memorial to Hunter in addition to the usual amount our unit donates.
Beverly Nance reported 281 books have been given to the first graders in Lavaca County schools.
Judy Stridde reminded members about various scams surrounding giving census information. Sabrina reported that six members attended the fall conference.
The State Convention will be in Corpus April 6-8.
The next meeting is Dec. 10. Deacon Michael Tankersley will give the program and there will be a members cookie swap. All retired school personnel are encouraged and invited to attend.
