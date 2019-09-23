Lavaca County Retired School Personnel meet

The Sept. 10 meeting of the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel, formerly Lavaca County Retired Teachers, heard guest speaker Ella Gauthier, TRTA secretary/treasurer and past District 4 president. She was introduced by Dick Nance. Gauthier used the children’s book “Have You Filled Your Bucket Today?” to encourage the retirees.
Hostesses Joyce Janak, Marsha Stefek, Phyllis Stefek and Doris Kallus were thanked for the refreshments. Becky Williams, from District 3, called attention to receiving the 13th check and expresses gratitude to the Legislature.
After a refreshment break, president Sabrina Braeuer presided over the business meeting. Brenda Hull organized a photo thank-you card to be sent to our legislators.
Beverly Nance announced that the children’s books have been purchased for the first-graders in Lavaca County schools and members were requested to deliver them. Sherrie Holland led members reporting good experiences using member benefits. Judi Stridde and David Smolik led the group in musical exercises, accompanied by Irene Cerny.
The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
