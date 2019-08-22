A 4-H family fun night is planed for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Victoria county 4-H Activity Center, 259 Bachelor Drive. Come and get signed up for the 2019-20 4-H year.
Help will be available for new and returning members. Enrollment is online and is $25 per member. Visit with Victoria County 4-H club managers as well as Victoria County 4-H Ambassadors about the local clubs and many projects to get involved in. Everyone is welcome to come and learn about 4-H and enjoy games and activities. The event is free and open to the public. Call the Victoria County Extension Office at 361-575-4581 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.