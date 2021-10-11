Let's Dance Victoria will present the Third Annual Benefit Dance Showcase, "The Greatest Show," at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive in Victoria, according to a news release. The event was originally planned for August but had to be postponed. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $15 each at www.tfbgc.org or at the Let's Dance Studio, 5201 N. Navarro St., Suite B, next to Ashley Furniture in Victoria. Tickets at the door will be $20 each.
All proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and Hope of South Texas.
