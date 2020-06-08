The Victoria Public Library reopened June 1, and residents won’t have to worry about paying late fees on items that passed their due dates during the closure.
The Victoria City Council on May 19 approved an ordinance to extend the suspension of library fines for the duration of the closure.
Previously, Mayor Rawley McCoy issued an executive order that library fines be suspended for as long as the city of Victoria’s local disaster declaration remained in effect. When Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone learned that the disaster declaration would be lifted while the library was still closed, she reached out to City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz to determine what steps needed to be taken to ensure residents wouldn’t be fined while the library was still closed.
“I wanted to make sure that everything the library was doing would be tied together,” Williams-Capone said. “Connecting the fines with the reopening sends a message to residents that we’re going back to normal.”
After the library and other facilities closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, library staff worked to continue providing checkouts, event programming and other services.
“We have regular visitors who like to come to the library every two weeks or every three weeks,” Williams-Capone said. “COVID-19 threw off people’s routines in many ways, and we’re ready to help people get back into their routines.”
The library did not host any interactive crafts or events during its first week open in line with orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, but staff have still found ways to provide in-person entertainment.
On June 3, the library hosted an outdoor window painting event, allowing teens to decorate the library’s windows using colorful chalk paint markers. The library also provided craft kits for younger children to create yarn starbursts.
Story Time Live will continue to be offered via Facebook, and other events such as virtual trivia nights will be hosted online as well. Details can be found on the library’s Facebook page.
The library’s interlibrary loan program, which allows patrons to request materials from other libraries in Texas, is currently unavailable. The statewide program is based in Dallas, and officials there have not yet reopened the service.
Although library traffic has not yet returned to pre-closure levels, Williams-Capone said many people have come by for services that weren’t available during the closure, such as using the internet, printing materials and simply browsing the shelves.
For more information about the Victoria Public Library, call 361-485-3302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.