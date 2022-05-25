Victoria Public Library is holding its Fun Fest Kickoff Celebration to get warmed up for a fun-filled summer of reading and activities.

The kickoff is June 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Victoria Public Library. City departments and local nonprofits will provide games and activities. The event is the official start to the Victoria Public Library’s summer reading program. Kids and adults can pick up reading logs at the library and read books during the summer to win prizes. The event will include live performances from community groups in the library’s Bronte Room:

  • 10:30 a.m.: YMCA Zumba
  • 11:30 a.m.: Grupo Folklorico de Victoria
  • 12:30 p.m.: Starlight Dance Studio

The library offers events for children, teens and adults throughout the summer. Information about individual events will be updated through the calendar at www.victoriatx.gov/library.

Events that have been planned so far include:

  • June 16: John O’Bryant magic show – 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center
  • June 16: Nerf war for adults – 7 p.m. at the library
  • July 8: “Encanto” singalong – 4 p.m. at the library
  • July 14: Teen Amazing Race – 6:30 p.m. at the library
  • July 23: Paw print art – 10 a.m. at the library
  • July 29: Foam bubble party – 2 p.m. in the library parking lot

To receive updates about summer events, follow the Victoria Public Library on Facebook or Instagram.

Recommended For You


Catherine Kohn is features editor of The Victoria Advocate. A longtime journalist, she has been a features editor in Florida and editor of a small newspaper in South Carolina.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.