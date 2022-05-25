Victoria Public Library is holding its Fun Fest Kickoff Celebration to get warmed up for a fun-filled summer of reading and activities.
The kickoff is June 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Victoria Public Library. City departments and local nonprofits will provide games and activities. The event is the official start to the Victoria Public Library’s summer reading program. Kids and adults can pick up reading logs at the library and read books during the summer to win prizes. The event will include live performances from community groups in the library’s Bronte Room:
- 10:30 a.m.: YMCA Zumba
- 11:30 a.m.: Grupo Folklorico de Victoria
- 12:30 p.m.: Starlight Dance Studio
The library offers events for children, teens and adults throughout the summer. Information about individual events will be updated through the calendar at www.victoriatx.gov/library.
Events that have been planned so far include:
- June 16: John O’Bryant magic show – 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center
- June 16: Nerf war for adults – 7 p.m. at the library
- July 8: “Encanto” singalong – 4 p.m. at the library
- July 14: Teen Amazing Race – 6:30 p.m. at the library
- July 23: Paw print art – 10 a.m. at the library
- July 29: Foam bubble party – 2 p.m. in the library parking lot
To receive updates about summer events, follow the Victoria Public Library on Facebook or Instagram.
