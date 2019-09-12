Come meet members of the three Victoria Lions Clubs and learn how you can become part of the largest service organization in the world 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Frances Marie’s Restaurant, 2505 Houston Highway.
Each year, the clubs provide thousands of dollars in charity funds to Victoria nonprofits and help support the Lions Camp for disabled and diabetic children in Kerrville and the Lions Eye Bank.
This is a come-and-go event.
