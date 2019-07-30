The Texas General Land Office is working to raise awareness of the use of living shorelines as alternatives to traditional erosion prevention and shoreline stabilization methods. There will be an informative presentations and hands-on demonstrations on how living shorelines can be used to protect and beautify your property 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road.
This will also be an opportunity for attendees to contribute to the development of practical living shoreline guidance documents and learn how the General Land Office can help during the living shoreline installation process.
Submit a separate registration form for each attendee. There is no registration fee. The deadline for online registration at eventbrite.com is Monday. Registration is also available the morning of the event. Check-in and day-of registration is 8-9 a.m., and the seminar is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.