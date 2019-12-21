National Public Radio will broadcast an interview with Victoria author Jim Cole about his novel, “Never Cry Again.”
“It’s rare for NPR to interview an author with only one published work,” Cole said, “so I feel quite honored for their recognition.”
The interview will air at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on NPR station ktep.org, according to a news release.
Afterward, Cole said, both the book and the interview will be featured on the University of Texas at El Paso’s NPR website, ktep.org/ programs/perspectives.
“This is an important and exciting step not only for me but for other Victoria authors as well,” Cole said. “Victoria has a growing number of talented authors, many independently published, and perhaps my interview will lead NPR and others to learn what Victoria’s literary community has to offer.”
Cole’s book is available locally at Texian Books, Redbird Books and Harding & Parker. The audiobook edition is available at audible.com.
