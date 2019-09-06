A barbecue benefit for Luis Reyes will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Irma’s Ballroom, 1301 Tristan St.
Barbecue plates with brisket, rice, beans and all the trimmings will be sold for $10. There will be a live auction at 1 p.m., a DJ and much more.
Reyes has battled cancer for three years. His time has become very limited. Proceeds from the event will go toward medical and funeral expenses.
For deliveries, donations or more information, contact Irma Ruiz at 361-655-2830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.