Pastor Chris Heinold, United Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Shiner will be the guest speaker at the Dec. 14 meeting of the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling St., in Hallettsville.
Members will also take part in a Christmas carol sing-along and cookie exchange.
The December program offers a special reflection on the beauty and joy of the fast-approaching holiday season. All retired school employees and visitors are invited. Please call 361-594-3185 if you wish more information.
