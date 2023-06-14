The ladies’ circles of Trinity Lutheran WELCA met recently for a salad luncheon prepared by members. The meal was followed by a quarterly meeting. Vice president Delores Keith presided.
In old business, bingo was hosted at Sodalis for the residents with five members helping. It was reported that the bunco and domino night was a success with 44 people attending and all received a door prize. The confirmation breakfast was held on April 23 for the confirmands and their families.
In new business, the executive committee made two recommendations which were approved. One pertained to hosting bingo at the Courtyard as we have church members there, providing quarters and snacks. The second was to provide a petty cash fund for Plates of Love committee. A third recommendation was tabled until the next quarterly meeting.
A nominating committee of Carolyn Bradshaw, Pat Rickman and Becky Green volunteered to present a slate of officers for the upcoming election in September.
Lutheran World Relief tacking, etc. will be held during vacation bible school the week of July 16. Shopping for school supplies for Lutheran World Relief will begin this summer. It was reported that United Campus Ministry at Victoria College and University of Houston-Victoria began this last spring. The members agreed to bake cookies for them and bring them to the meeting on Sept. 12.
The Deborah Circle oversaw drinks and paper goods; Debra Beck of Mary Martha gave a devotion on “Mothers,” explaining that teachers, aunts, counselors, and many others are mother figures.