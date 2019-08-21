The Moulton High School Homecoming will be held Oct. 19 at the Moulton Oaks Hall.
Registration will begin at 2 p.m. followed by a brief meeting, a catered meal and a dance with music by The Red Ravens. Tickets are $20 each. Payment is due by Sept. 20.
For more information, tickets or to be added to the mailing list, contact Dennis Ellinghausen at 361-596-7721 or ellinghausen@att.net; Anthony Maresh at 361-596-7584; Donald Wagner at 361-596-7270 or wagner_donald@att.net; Roberta Mejias at 713-560-9218; or Patsy Zamykal at 512-965-1169.
