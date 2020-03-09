March is Texas History Month

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, presented a signed proclamation to The Daughters of the Republic of Texas James Walker Fannin Chapter declaring March 20 to be Texas Independence Day in Victoria County and encouraged all citizens to remember and pay appropriate tribute to those brave souls who secured our liberty. Victoria County was one of the original 23 counties formed by the newly created Constitution of 1836.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Vela Farms restaurant to move into century-old downtown building
- Guest column: The double standard strikes again
- 'I was just doing my job,' says 911 operator who took lifesaving call
- Goliad County jailer arrested and indicted after Texas Ranger investigation into contraband accusation
- New season of "Dirty Money" to examine Formosa's role in Point Comfort
- Victoria County begins new game room permitting process
- City Corner: Placido Benavides Drive helps design Victoria’s future
- Texas Zoo takes leap toward red wolf conservation efforts
- Victoria County to consider forensic audit for Harvey spending
- Appraisal spat highlights need for better way.
Commented
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash (5)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- Guest column: Open letter to County Judge Ben Zeller (3)
- Food for Thought (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- VISD takes another step toward bond (2)
- Commissioners to review county’s new purchasing policy (2)
- Elections create controlled chaos in newsroom (2)
- Syndicated column: Another African tragedy (2)
- Gallery: 2020 Victoria Livestock Show Day 2 (1)
Recent Comments
-
Angela Kidd said:
Get a Job!!!!!
-
Steve Fiedler said:
well said doc. shalom sf
-
Virginia Martinez said:Tia Olga my beautiful, kind, sweet Aunt . Will always remember your beautiful smile , hugs and love and your awesome tortillas . May the Lord give Shopie , Pat, Bobby , and Gilbert and all the…
-
Glenn Wilson said:To focus the first question in the list a bit: How did the Virtus Group become involved, and how did they become the general contractor over the airport repairs, when there was no scope of wor…
-
Chris Cobler said:Yes, the newsroom smelled of pizza, pies and perspiration that night. You can't have an election without pizza. And this year, reporter Samantha Douty provided the special treat of red, white …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.