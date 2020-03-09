March is Texas History Month

Shown with the proclamation, from left, are Sue Jones, chapter member; Pauline Hendryx, chapter president; Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller; Martha Jones, chapter member; and Ann Heinrich, chapter chaplain.

 Photo contributed by Pauline Hendryx

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, presented a signed proclamation to The Daughters of the Republic of Texas James Walker Fannin Chapter declaring March 20 to be Texas Independence Day in Victoria County and encouraged all citizens to remember and pay appropriate tribute to those brave souls who secured our liberty. Victoria County was one of the original 23 counties formed by the newly created Constitution of 1836.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.