Active participation will be key when Victoria County Master Gardener Association holds its final “Lunch and Learn With the Masters” program for 2022 on Monday.
The event will be open to be public free of charge. It will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Victoria Educational Gardens, 283 Bachelor Drive, across from the Victoria Regional Airport control tower.
This will conclude a two-part program on propagation led by Helen Collins, a Master Gardener with advanced training in propagation techniques.
Shoots for cuttings will be provided by VCMGA, but participants who attended the first session are encouraged to bring their own freshly cut shoots from favorite shrubs, trees, vines and other plants.
VCMGA will provide vermiculite, planting soil and pots.