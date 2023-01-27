The Victoria County Retired School Personnel met on Oct. 13 at First Christian Church.
The guest speaker was Mike Martignoni with the Victoria County Master Gardners Association.
Martignoni gave the group a history of the gardens located at the Victoria Regional Airport. Master Gardeners become certified, and all work is voluntary. They provide education sessions for adults and schools.
Scheduled tours are available for anyone who would like a more in-depth understanding of the gardens. Most plants are native to this area and all plants are labeled for the public's convenience. The garden also has a vegetable garden to assist in garden planning. The location has a butterfly garden and a greenhouse where the gardeners propagate all of the plants.
A plant sale is held twice a year. The fall sale is scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon Oct.22.
The meeting was called to order by President Kay Knezek. Cynthia Hanselman led the pledges and Sandra Haeber gave the devotion and tips for health and safety. Bertha White gave a report on upcoming legislation. Standing Rules were discussed, and the membership approved. Hostesses were Katie Dusek, Robin Metting and Debra Beck. Door prize winner was Sheryl Schmidt.
VCRSP meets every second Tuesday of the months September through May.