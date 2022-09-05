A free two-part series on plant propagation will conclude Victoria County Master Gardener Association’s “2022 Lunch and Learn With the Masters” program, beginning Sept. 12, with a presentation given by Helen Collins.
Collins, a longtime member of VCMGA and experienced greenhouse volunteer, will discuss the principles of propagation starting at noon. The hour-long program will be held at VEG Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive, across from Victoria Regional Airport control tower, according to a news release from the organization.
Those attending will be asked to return at noon Oct.10. At that time, they will be asked to bring cuttings from those plants they wish to have propagated. Each participant will be given the opportunity to propagate their own plant. VCMGA will provide vermiculate, soil and pots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.