The Mayor’s Youth Council hosted its last meeting of the fall semester at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at UHV Northwest Center, 1604 E. Airline Road.
The student-led group is a collaborative effort between Mayor Jeff Bauknight and local high school students to foster civic involvement through service projects and educational opportunities.
At the meeting, the students shared ideas for service projects for the spring semester. The students plan to host supply drives at their schools, collecting canned goods and hygiene items for local charities. They also discussed the possibility of taking part in a Keep Victoria Beautiful cleanup.
Bauknight informed the students about topics that were discussed at recent City Council meetings and answered students’ questions about current initiatives.
Bauknight also reminded the students that state lawmakers will be sworn in Jan. 10 for the 2023 legislative session. Bauknight invited the students to attend the swearing-in as a group and informed them about opportunities to shadow lawmakers.
At the end of the school year, members will be recognized at a City Council meeting.
The Mayor’s Youth Council meets twice a month at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. The group is open to high school juniors and seniors. Applications for the program will open again next fall at the beginning of the school year. Students who are interested in joining should contact their school counselors for more information.
To learn more about City of Victoria programs and services, visit www.victoriatx.gov.