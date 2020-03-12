The STAAR test is coming up and McDonald’s is making sure students begin their day with a healthy meal by offering free breakfast on April 7 in the Victoria area, according to a company news release.
Students in grades three through eight, as well as teachers, can visit their local participating McDonald’s from 6 to 9 a.m. to enjoy their choice of an Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, apple slices, and their choice of 1% low fat milk or an Honest Kids Apple Juice Box.
Studies have shown that students who eat a healthy breakfast on the day of a standardized test perform better than those who skip breakfast. McDonald’s owner/ operators are committed to helping students start their day right with a complete, healthy and nutritious breakfast.
Victoria McDonald’s owner/operator Robert Wezeman says, “It’s a big day for so many students in Victoria. A good breakfast is important to starting the day and we hope as many as possible will stop by.”
Students should visit a participating McDonald’s with a parent or guardian and teachers need a valid teacher/school identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.