Meaghan Bludau, chief of staff for the Health and Insurance Benefits Division at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, will be the guest speaker at the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel meeting on Jan. 11.
Bludau oversees special projects including the implementation of legislation affecting health benefits. For the past decade, she has worked in a variety of health care related roles in state government.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling St., in Hallettsville.
All retired school employees and the public are invited to attend. Please call 361-594-3185 if you would like further information.
