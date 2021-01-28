The Community Engagement Unit, formerly the Crime Prevention Unit, of the Victoria Police Department was supposed to meet with Victoria faith leaders and their representatives in a Zoom meeting at 10 a. m. Feb. 2 in an effort to open the lines of communication in the community, but the meeting has been canceled.
Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr., who joined the department in November, planned to share information about his professional past and his hopes for the future, followed by a question-and-answer session, but he is unable to attend the meeting.
