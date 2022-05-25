A big crowd is expected to fill DeLeon Plaza this weekend for Victoria’s annual Memorial Day Bash.
Clara Ramos, who chairs the committee organizing the event, said the bash is one of the largest concerts in South Texas and they are expecting lots of out-of-town visitors, in addition to local residents. There will be musical groups playing throughout the two-day celebration, each night ending with a Grammy award-winning band.
The original event began about 17 years ago and was a simple festival. But eventually it evolved into a more significant event, tied to Memorial Day weekend, Ramos said.
“This is not just about music. This is a time to think about our fallen soldiers,” Ramos emphasized.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, a ceremony will be held that will include veterans and their families and a full honor guard to recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
The ceremony is an important aspect of the weekend.
“That’s what Memorial Day is all about,” Ramos said. “It’s not just about partying.”
She said it is important to remember that we wouldn’t have all of these wonderful things without their sacrifice.
The Memorial Day Bash includes activities for kids as well as adults. During the daytime hours, there will be bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting, art activities and more. A car and bike show will be on display as well.
Food trucks and vendors will be on hand, as well as 40 vendors.
American actor Jesse Borrego, who is known for his TV roles in “Fame,” “24” and “Dexter,” as well as in the film “Blood In Blood Out” is also expected to make an appearance.
The lineup of musical groups is impressive. For example, finishing off Saturday night will be La Mafia. Winners of two American Grammys and three Latin Grammys, La Mafia has an original Pop Grupero style that incorporated Spanish influences as well as English rock and pop music.
On Sunday the final performance is by Siggno, a Tejano band from Santa Rosa, Texas. This band received a BMI Music Award and a Latin Grammy Award, among other honors.
Frank Salazar, of Salazar Promotions, works all year long to book groups and bring top entertainers to the event. He said as soon as the Memorial Day Bash ends, he starts planning for the next year.
Salazar said he always tries to keep in mind that this event is for all ages and books music styles that will appeal to a wide range of people.
“We do things a little bit different from everybody else,” he said. “I go from the top down.”
Salazar explains that he decides on the headliners for the music event first. Once he has that locked down, he starts negotiating with other bands.
Salazar is convinced the Memorial Day Bash is “one little step away from becoming a statewide event.”
He said last years’ crowds were big, but this year is showing signs of being even bigger. “We have people coming in from out of state and from all over the state of Texas.”
Joel Novosad, executive director of Explore Victoria, said their analytics show a great deal of activity on social media.
There is “strong word of mouth in the community” Novosad said. “It is the most visited page on our website.”
That jives with Salazar’s impression. He said he is getting calls constantly about the event and most of the promotion seems to be through word of mouth and social media.
Novosad said the event is great for the financial health of the community as a whole. “People are obviously spending money on-site at the event – you also have people spending money outside of the event at hotels, restaurants, incidentals, purchasing gas in our community. It's obviously an economic impact event for the community.”
