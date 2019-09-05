Descendants of Frantisek and Johana Migl will have a family reunion at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Praha. This will be the 144th anniversary of the Migl family arrival in Texas.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a catered lunch served at 12:30 p.m. RSVP for the lunch by calling Dawn Orsak at 512-825-2249 or emailing dawnorsak@gmail.com.
Each family is asked to bring desserts; drinks will be furnished. Bring items for a silent auction, as well as games, musical instruments and photos to share.
For more information, call Dawn Orsak at 512-825-2249.
