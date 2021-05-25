Residents upset after being denied access to Goliad cemetery
Wild flowers grow in the Charco/Stockton Cemetery. The historically Hispanic cemetery dates back to 1861. A group of residents with ties to the cemetery is upset after a private landowner installed a gate blocking access to the cemetery. The landowner has offered the familes the code to the gate.

 Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com

The Mission Valley Community Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting and devotional on Sunday at the cemetery. We will meet under the trees in the new cemetery at 5 p.m.

You will need to bring a lawn chair.

There are 75 veterans buried in our cemetery.

Please plan on coming to help us honor them.

