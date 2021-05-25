The Mission Valley Community Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting and devotional on Sunday at the cemetery. We will meet under the trees in the new cemetery at 5 p.m.
You will need to bring a lawn chair.
There are 75 veterans buried in our cemetery.
Please plan on coming to help us honor them.
