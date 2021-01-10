The towering monster truck Outlaw slid to a halt and flung dirt after clearing a pile of salvaged cars to the crowd's delight Saturday in the Victoria Community Center.
"Y'all have heard of Shamu, right?" the announcer asked the crowd, referencing the iconic Sea World performances where a killer whale would splash the crowd with water. "This is kind of like that, but with dirt."
Saturday's event marked the third annual Monster Truck Wars performance in Victoria for the touring entertainment company, which performs in multiple locations in the nation every year.
"It is like a carnival, but way more fun and way more loud," said Ron Woodbridge, a booking agent for the Decatur-based company. "It is always a hoot everywhere we go."
The performance included monster trucks Bear Foot, a three-time world champion; El Oso Loco, of Mexico City; the Sheriff, of Tombstone, Ariz; and "world-famous" Outlaw. The fifth truck, Sergeant Smash, could hold about 10 occupants and would drive attendees around during intermissions.
"I have got to ride four times," Rhett Hill said with a smile, whose family brought him to the show to celebrate his ninth birthday.
"This was pretty much why we came," Diana Soria, of San Antonio, said as she watched her 5-year-old son Eli climb inside the truck. "This is right up his ally."
For Cameron Todd and Jessica McClure, of Wharton, the loud showcase of vehicle-on-vehicle competition was a nice distraction.
"It is nice they are still having events like this with everything going on," Todd said, McClure nodding in agreement. "Well worth the trip."
The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, which has partnered with the traveling company for the previous two years, held a raffle to raise money for the nonprofit.
"It is a great way to get out there and collect funds for a good cause," Meredith Byrd. food bank community engagement director, said while helping a patron. "(Monster Truck Wars) has been a good partner."
Woodbridge is hopeful of returning to Victoria next year.
"We are already booked for the first weekend of January," he said. "We're already excited to come back to Victoria."
