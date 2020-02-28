President Maurice Williams called the Jan. 16 meeting of the Morning Study Club to order and shared a thought for the day. La Nelle Billings lead the collect, pledges to the flags and the federation creed.
Club member Dolores Tyng presented the program: “Eye of Egypt” by sharing her recent travels through the country. Egypt, about the size of Texas, is arid and because of the blowing sand, she did wear a mask while out touring the pyramids and grave sites. They enjoyed several days of cruising down the Nile with greenery on both sides. It is 80% Muslim and 20% Christian and though it seems rather primitive, it is not considered a third-world country because of their technology. They were always accompanied by armed guards and though Dolores had wanted to visit Egypt her whole life she doesn’t plan to return. It is a hard trip and the walking is extensive and very difficult.
All members were encouraged to bring silent auction items to the meeting Feb. 6 as they are needed in time for the games party Feb. 20.
Before adjourning the meeting Maurice thanked Gale Helweg for serving as greeter of the day and Jackie Edwards and Christine Collins as hostesses.
