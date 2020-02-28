After President Maurice Williams called the Feb. 6 Morning Study Club to order, Nell Pittman led the collect and pledges to the flags. The singing of the “Federation Song” was accompanied on piano by Gale Helweg.
Ann Witte introduced Nurse Practitioner Donna Olmixon, who presented a slide program involving heart health.
The business meeting began with the president’s “Thought for the Day.” Roll was called, and the Jan. 16 meeting minutes were approved as read by Christine Collins. Gale Helweg’s treasurer’s report was given and filed for audit. Mary Jo Smith, special projects chairwoman, reported on the Feb. 20 Games Day. The proceeds of this fundraiser aid in providing scholarships to eligible Victoria College students. Club outreach will also include a contribution for the outgoing TFWC President Carol Habgood.
The nominating committee announced 2020-21 proposed officers for the club and the Victoria Women’s Club House as well as members for its board. Names and positions will be reported after installations. Corresponding Secretary La Nelle Billings shared two items of received communication.
Before adjourning, the president thanked greeter Billings, chairwoman of the day Ann Witte and hostesses Jo Ann Alford and Penny Swan.
