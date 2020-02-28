“Laissez le bon temps rouler” – let the good times roll –and they did at the Morning Study Club’s annual fundraising games day Feb. 20.
The Special Projects Committee chaired by Mary Jo Smith artfully used Mardi Gras as this year’s theme with its traditional colors, masks and beads. Committee members assisting her were Josie Rivera, Gale Helweg, Charlyne Abshire, Jo Ann Alford and Bonnie Jones.
In addition to the guests playing various types of games, they were treated to door prizes, a silent auction, a bake sale and dessert. This event is the primary source of funding for granting several scholarships to deserving students at Victoria College.
President Maurice Williams served as the official hostess, but business was suspended until after Friendship Day on March 10. This year, Friendship Day, a yearly meeting of Victoria’s three federated women’s clubs, will be hosted by Decora. Bronte will provide decorations, invitations, and name tags while the Morning Study Club will serve refreshments.
The club’s next scheduled meeting on March 19 will be an 85th birthday party and salad luncheon as well as guest day.
