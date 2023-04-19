The City of Victoria Municipal Court has received the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center’s Municipal Traffic Safety Initiatives Award for the third year in a row for its efforts to promote safe driving through education and public outreach.
The court connects with residents during community events such as National Night Out and trunk-or-treats to educate residents about traffic safety and the dangers of impaired driving. These events often include hands-on activities with impairment goggles.
The court partners with local schools to host mock trials that include lessons on safe driving for middle school students. The fictional cases often deal with crimes related to traffic safety, such as driving under the influence of alcohol or driving with an underage passenger who is not wearing a seat belt.
Last year, the court launched its child passenger safety program in partnership with the Texas A&M AgriLife Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives Program. Since the program began, the city has hosted three car seat inspection events, where caregivers can learn how to properly install and use car seats for children.
Municipal Traffic Safety Initiatives Conference
Court Operations Supervisor Maria Bell and Juvenile Case Manager Elizabeth Montes accepted the award on behalf of the court during the Municipal Traffic Safety Initiatives Conference, which was held April 3-5 in Austin.
During the conference, Bell and Montes learned about many different topics related to traffic safety—including distracted driving, hot car deaths and traffic safety case law—as well as how to promote traffic safety through community involvement.
What’s next
The Municipal Court will host Madison Matlock, Miss DeWitt County 2023, for an impaired driving prevention program for youths and caregivers from 2-4 p.m. April 30 at the Municipal Court building, 107 W. Juan Linn St.
To partner with the court for a traffic safety event, visit www.victoriatx.gov/courtoutreach.