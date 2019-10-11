A workshop on the Music Friendly Communities Program is planned for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Greek’s 205 Bar on Constitution Street.
The workshop is open to anyone interested in learning about the new Texas Music Office program that seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities.
Brendon Anthony, director of the Texas Music Office within the Texas Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism Division, will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.
RSVP to the event on Facebook at "Music Friendly Community Workshop – Victoria."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.