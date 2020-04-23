Navarro Street to be reduced at Red River Street

Beginning Friday, northbound traffic on Navarro Street will be reduced to one lane from Sabine Street to Virginia Avenue for road repairs. This reduction will recur periodically during the next several weeks.
Motorists are urged to exercise extra caution in the area and expect some travel delays. Businesses and homes in the areas will remain accessible.
The lane closure is related to the $3.29 million Red River reconstruction project.
For more information, contact Public Works/Engineering at 361-485-3340.
