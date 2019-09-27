Nazareth Academy Fall Festival

Nazareth Academy Catholic School will host its fall festival at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St.
Traditional turkey and dressing dinners will be $10. Inside serving will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sold out. Service for to-go plate begins at 10:30 a.m.
There will also be a live and silent auction, games, a raffle, a cakewalk, a country store and more.
