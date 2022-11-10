The neighborhood cleanup in the north part of Silver City, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to inclement weather, according to a news release.
Solid Waste will still serve this area with extra trash pickups through Nov. 30. Residents who need help moving bulky trash to the curb or who would like to receive a free smoke alarm can contact Environmental Services at 361-485-3230.
For More information about the event cancellation go to facebook.com/CityofVictoriaTexas/posts/491566276342514.