Church Camp
Northside Baptist School is hosting “Eagle Camp,” a summer program for ages 3-11. The camp is from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. now through Aug. 7 at 4001 N. Laurent St.

Eagle Camp activities include art, Bible study, water play activities, field trips, cooking projects, dramatic play and physical fitness.

The camp is staffed with experienced adult educators. Registration forms are available at the school office. The registration fee is $100. The weekly cost of the camp is $100. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. Campers will need to bring a lunch every day.

