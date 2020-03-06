Nursery Cemetery Association will hold its annual business meeting at 9 a.m. March 14, at Victoria County Precinct 2 Barn, 13323 Nursery Drive, in Nursery.
Send donations for the coming year to Nursery Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 134, Nursery, Texas 77976.
For more information, call 361-573-2951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.