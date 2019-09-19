Nutcracker Ballet Pre-show Portraits
Victoria Ballet Theatre member Kyle Haschke, 17, who will be performing as the Nutcracker in the company’s 2018 production of “The Nutcracker.”

 Matthew Westmoreland | mwestmoreland@vicad.com

Open auditions for “The Nutcracker” will be Oct. 5 at Busby Dancenter, 2508 E. Mockingbird Lane. Girls ages 6-7 will audition from 1:30-2:15 p.m.; girls age 8-11 are from 2:30-3:15 p.m.; boys ages 7 and older are 3:15-3:45 p.m. and adults are 3:34 p.m.

All girls should wear leotard and tights, ballet shoes and socks. Boys and adults should wear street clothes. A fee will be assessed each cast member.

Performance dates are Dec. 12-15.

For more information, contact Brenda Tally, at victoriaballet@suddenlinkmail.com or 361-575-2313.

