Open auditions for “The Nutcracker” will be Oct. 5 at Busby Dancenter, 2508 E. Mockingbird Lane. Girls ages 6-7 will audition from 1:30-2:15 p.m.; girls age 8-11 are from 2:30-3:15 p.m.; boys ages 7 and older are 3:15-3:45 p.m. and adults are 3:34 p.m.
All girls should wear leotard and tights, ballet shoes and socks. Boys and adults should wear street clothes. A fee will be assessed each cast member.
Performance dates are Dec. 12-15.
For more information, contact Brenda Tally, at victoriaballet@suddenlinkmail.com or 361-575-2313.
