Phylis Canion, of Cuero, will speak to Republican Women of Yoakum Area on June 11. She will be sharing her knowledge about nutrition and making healthy choices.
Canion has a master's degree in nutrition, is certified in holistic nutrition and is a board certified nutritional consultant. Get your questions ready for Q & A time.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St., Yoakum. Light snacks will be provided. The meeting is open to the public and admission is free.
Mask, hand sanitizer and social distancing are welcome.
