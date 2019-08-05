The Old Landmark Committee will host a Back to School Supplies Giveaway from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St. Those interested in donating school supplies are encouraged to bring donations to Sandra Avery, 1907 Navidad St., before the event. Volunteers are also needed to assist with the event at Dudley School.
For more information, contact Sandra Avery at 361-573-4187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.